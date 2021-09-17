Germany supports Ethiopia with 271,200 Covid-19 vaccine doses

Addis Ababa-271.200 doses of Astrazeneca vaccine arrived in Ethiopia as a donation by the German Federal Government. This is part of Germany’s efforts to ensure the fair and efficient distribution of vaccines. Germany and the European Union are committed to finding a multilateral solution to the pandemic and to ensuring fair, transparent and affordable access to COVID 19 vaccines, medicines and diagnostics for everyone.

The doses were handed over by the German Chargé d’Affaires to the Ethiopian Minister of Health, Dr. Lia Tadesse.

Heiko Nitzschke, Chargé d’Affaires and Deputy Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to Ethiopia and the African Union said:

“We can only beat the coronavirus together - worldwide. This is why we support Ethiopia with today’s vaccine donation. In addition to donating vaccines, Germany is the second largest donor to the ACT Accelerator at present and has so far provided 2.2 billion euro to the ACT Accelerator.”

The Ethiopian Minister of Health, Dr. Lia Tadesse, said:

“We are very grateful for the German Government donation via COVAX. These vaccines come at a critical time when we are experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases. Ethiopia is committed to stop the spread of COVID-19 alongside the rest of the world.”

The vaccines were donated by the Government of Germany through the COVAX Facility, a partnership between the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and the World Health Organization (WHO), in continued efforts to protect Ethiopia’s population from COVID-19.

“We appreciate the commitment of the German Government to ensure the equitable delivery of COVID-19 vaccines to Ethiopia,” said Michele Servadei, UNICEF Deputy Representative in Ethiopia. “We will continue to work together so that no one is left behind in our efforts to vaccinate the population against COVID-19, particularly those that care for children.”

Germany will donate 100 million doses to countries in transition and developing countries, which will primarily be distributed through the COVAX vaccine platform.

Combating vaccine nationalism

The pandemic can only be overcome if it is brought under control all over the world. Germany therefore opted at an early stage to focus on finding joint responses to the pandemic in a spirit of solidarity. In keeping with the principle “nobody is safe until everybody is safe”, Germany co‑founded the Access to COVID‑19 Tools Accelerator (ACT Accelerator) last year. ACT-A promotes equitable access for all to vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics and aims to strengthen health systems throughout the world.

Germany is helping with more than just vaccines. In 2021 Germany delivered high quality test kits and other diagnostic materials “made in Germany” to the Africa CDC after a request by the African Union to the value of 10 million EUR. Germany is currently intensifying its technical cooperation with Africa CDC.

Germany has provided relief goods to around 100 countries in the fight against the pandemic. Furthermore, Germany has made available 450 million euro for humanitarian assistance in the context of COVID‑19 in order to help people in humanitarian emergencies.

