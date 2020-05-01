Germany Affirms 120 Mln Euros Support Package to Ethiopia

Addis ababa, April 30/2020( ENA) Germany has announced a support package of 120 million Euro to help Ethiopia address the negative economic impact of COVID-19 pandemic.

Funds will support the macroeconomic stability of the country, the safeguarding of jobs in textile industry and the procurement of medical goods in collaboration with World Health Organization (WHO).

German Federal Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development, Gerd Müller, has assured Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed that Germany will be a reliable partner on Ethiopia’s side in times of the Corona pandemic.

“We stand by Ethiopia in this crisis,” the minister added.

According to the German Embassy in Addis Ababa, the commitment is made in the context of Germany’s and Ethiopia’s reform partnership concluded last December, supporting Ethiopia’s ambitious economic reform agenda.