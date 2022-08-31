Gender-Based Violence in Ethiopia Crisis Overview Report, August 2022

Based on Review of Secondary Data from January 2021 to February 2022

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY This crisis overview analyzes the GBV situation in Ethiopia, with an emphasis on northern Ethiopia, categories of GBV risk and response, and persons affected by GBV. According to reports by implementing partners and human rights advocates, complex humanitarian crises have exacerbated GBV in Ethiopia. Due to limitations in data access, particularly from public sources (health, law enforcement, and gender issue mandated agencies), the report lacks comprehensive data that would better shed light on GBV. The orthograph above illustrates key humanitarian data in Ethiopia, including prevalent types of GBV, such as intimate partner violence, early marriage under the minimum legal requirements, female genital mutilation.