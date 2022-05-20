GBV AoR Ethiopia - Capacity Needs Assessment Report (December 2021)

Rationale

GBV programming in Ethiopia has been presented with multiple challenges and opportunities for evolution in 2021. Partners with decades of experience in GBV have had to adapt to new and multiple emergencies in the country; while new partners have joined the sector to meet the increasing needs. In order to inform planning and prioritization for 2022 and beyond, as well as to reach a common understanding among the multiple stakeholders comprising the CP-GBV AOR, a capacity needs assessment was initiated.

Method

Individual partner self-assessments were used. Two surveys, one specifically for GBV actors and one specific for CP actors, were sent out via the GBV-CP mailing list on a Google Form. Two rounds of invitation for participation were sent out in order to ensure sufficient entries. Data was collected between September and December 2021; and a total of 11 partners with presence in seven regions participated.