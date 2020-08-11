Gambella, Ethiopia – August 2020: COVID-19 rapid needs assessment of older people

Introduction

HelpAge International is a global network of organisations promoting the right of all older people to lead dignified, healthy and secure lives. Since its establishment in 1983, HelpAge has grown steadily in size and influence. We now have over 100 affiliates and many more partners in 65 countries across the world. Our role is to work with older women and men in low and middle-income countries for better services and policies, and for changes in the behaviours and attitudes of individuals and societies towards old age, in order to achieve a world in which older women and men lead active, dignified, healthy and secure lives.

HelpAge believes that the four principles of humanitarian action (humanity, neutrality, impartiality and independence) need to ensure older people’s right to security and dignity, and access to humanitarian assistance and protection services without discrimination and on an equal basis with others. More specifically, HelpAge believes that everyone has a responsibility to respond to and mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic by supporting the most vulnerable communities and refugees, older people, people with disabilities and their families.