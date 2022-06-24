G7 must act now to save lives in the Horn of Africa, Christian Aid warns

International development charity, Christian Aid, has warned it is “too late to avert a humanitarian emergency” in the Horn of Africa but it is “not too late to save lives” as it urges G7 leaders meeting this weekend in Germany to act.

With four failed back-to-back rainy seasons, the Horn of Africa is suffering the worst drought in 40 years. In addition, the war in Ukraine has escalated conditions by pushing up the cost of food and fuel prices. The UN estimates 18.4m people face food insecurity.

Karimi Kinoti, who is based in Kenya and is Christian Aid’s interim Policy, Public Affairs and Campaigns Director, said:

“The hunger crisis in the Horn of Africa is not a surprise. Money was needed yesterday, but world leaders have sat on their hands and are waiting for the worst-case scenario to unfold.

“All humanitarian and development money in the pipeline needs to be frontloaded now to deliver on commitments to support a locally led response on the ground and save lives.

“Fundamentally, more support is also needed for sustainable agriculture approaches that lessen dependence on pesticide, fertiliser and food imports.

“The UK Government and G7 leaders have a moral obligation to show leadership. It is too late to avert a humanitarian emergency, but it is not too late to save lives.”

