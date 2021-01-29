Funding Announcement: H2H Network Tigray Support Package | Needs assessment and on-demand analytical products support humanitarian response in Tigray, Ethiopia

The escalation of conflict between the Ethiopian National Defense Force and troops allied with the Tigray People’s Liberation Front has left at least 950,000 people in urgent need of humanitarian assistance, with an additional 1.3 M people projected to need aid (OCHA, 6 Jan 2021). Since 4 November 2020, more than 55,000 refugees have crossed the border into Sudan.

The H2H Network has activated its fund so that specialized member agencies can provide needs assessments and on-demand analytical services in support of the wider humanitarian system, informing and strengthening the response.

The CDAC Network will provide surge support for communications and community engagement coordination in Sudan. iMMAP will provide analysis and needs assessments to inform planning and decision-making. Translators without Borders will map and understand language barriers and needs, supporting two-way communication with affected people on both sides of the border. ACAPS will support analysis of humanitarian needs resulting from the conflict in northern Ethiopia.

The H2H Network Tigray service package is now fully operational and project activities will be completed by the end of May 2021. As part of the funded package, services are freely available to all humanitarian responders. ### The H2H Network supports its members with a variety of services, including a fund to activate quickly in an emergency. Past service packages have been funded for Cyclone Idai in Mozambique, the Ebola epidemic in DR Congo, the security crisis in Burkina Faso, conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh and Covid-19. The network and its fund are supported by UK aid from the UK government, and hosted by the Danish Refugee Council. As part of the Tigray service package, the UK Embassy in Ethiopia is funding ACAPS on an earmarked budget line. The remaining funds, with the joint support of the H2H Network’s fund and the embassy, have been allocated through the regular H2H Network fund process.