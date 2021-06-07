Funding announcement: H2H Network Tigray Support Package II | H2H technical services keep strengthening the humanitarian response in Ethiopia and in border areas of Sudan

In late 2020, the H2H Network activated its fund in response to the growing humanitarian emergency in Tigray, Ethiopia. Within a month, a package of technical services was developed, supporting multilateral processes in Ethiopia and border areas of Sudan. Conclusions of this first activation are clear: there is still a strong need to increase the visibility and understanding of the evolution of humanitarian needs in this crisis, improve the accountability systems, and keep strengthening the response as a whole.

Nearly seven months into the conflict between the Ethiopian Government security forces and regional forces of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), the humanitarian situation remains serious in Tigray. Responders are gradually scaling up the response, but humanitarian needs continue to be ‘grave, urgent and exceed current capacities’. (UN OCHA | Ethiopia-Tigray Situation Report May 2021) The situation is deeply concerning for refugees, internally displaced people (IDPs) and host communities. The security situation remains volatile and continue to constrain humanitarian access especially in rural areas. (UNHCR | Regional update #15).

In May 2021, The H2H Network has activated its fund to keep strengthening the humanitarian response with technical services in the Tigray region of Ethiopia and neighbouring Sudan. As part of the funded package, services are freely available to all humanitarian responders working in the context of the crisis in Tigray.

The CDAC Network will continue to support community engagement and accountability (CEA) coordination in Sudan’s Tigray refugee response. The Global Nutrition Cluster Technical Alliance's Technical Support Team (TST) will work with the Nutrition Information Working Group (NIWG) to produce high quality nutrition data and build the capacity of partners to assess the nutrition situation in the Tigray region of Ethiopia. Insecurity Insight will support data sharing and analysis of security incidents from partner agencies active in Ethiopia to inform humanitarian responders.

The H2H Network Tigray support package II is now fully operational and project activities will be completed by the end of August 2021.

The H2H Network supports its members with a variety of services, including a fund to activate quickly in an emergency. Past service packages have been funded for Cyclone Idai in Mozambique, the Ebola epidemic in DR Congo, the security crisis in Burkina Faso, conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh and Covid-19. The network and its fund are supported by UK aid from the UK government, and hosted by the Danish Refugee Council.