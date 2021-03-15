Food for the Hungry Calls for U.S. Government Support of Efforts in Tigray

Food, hygiene items, and basic supplies are needed for millions of people amid the humanitarian crisis in Ethiopia

Tigray, Ethiopia (March 15, 2021) – On March 12, 2021, Food for the Hungry (FH) completed its first hygiene kit distribution in Tigray, where a humanitarian crisis has resulted in critical needs for upwards of 300,000 people in Shire region alone, where FH worked previous to the outbreak of conflict in the region. FH has support to initially address the critical needs of nearly 362,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs) and community members, with capacity to serve more people if solicited support is granted. Current plans include responding with food, WASH, dignity kits, shelter supplies, non-food items, multi-purpose cash, and items to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

On November 4, 2020, an internal conflict erupted in Tigray between two military forces – the Ethiopian National Defense Forces (ENDF) and the Tigray People Liberation Front (TPLF). The conflict resulted in a tense and volatile humanitarian situation, and caused many to flee their homes for a safer environment. FH is attempting to respond to the needs of these IDPs and the community affected by the conflict in and around Shire, Tanqua Abergele and Alamata towns within Tigray. FH’s work will include response to a request to scale up existing programming within the US Agency for International Development (USAID)-funded Joint Emergency Operations Food Assistance Program (JEOP) with Catholic Relief Services (CRS) and National Disaster Risk Management Commission (NDRMC).

“According to camp volunteers we met during our visit to Shire Endesalassie High School site, there are upwards of 170,000 registered IDPs here, yet only four accessible latrines. Interim leadership reports that 300,000 IDPs have descended upon Shire, of which 65 percent are women and children. The people keep arriving, but there is very little here for them,” said Trisha Okenge, FH Ethiopia Country Director. “These are people from every walk of life and when they arrive, they are confronted with the struggle to find food, water, education, emergency supplies, and critical household items - every sector has glaring gaps. We are doing our best to restore the minimum of human dignity to those facing this desperate situation and struggling to meet their basic needs.”

FH currently has over 800 staff responding to the needs of highly vulnerable groups through development and humanitarian programming across 11 woredas in Amhara, and Shire and Alamata areas of Tigray.

