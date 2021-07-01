Food for the Hungry aids in the building of a new IDP camp in Tigray, Sebacare 4

The organization will prioritize access to water and gender-specific sanitation infrastructure

Tigray, Ethiopia (June 30, 2021) – International humanitarian organization Food for the Hungry (FH) is working in partnership with the Tigray Interim government and other partners to set up one of the new internally displaced persons (IDP) camps in Tigray, Sebacare 4, located five kilometers outside Mekele, the capital city of Tigray region. FH’s focus to date has been on providing the camp with gender-specific sanitation infrastructure, water tanks, and WASH non-food items (NFIs) ahead of its opening. FH’s work will be ongoing through the first few weeks of the camp’s opening, when it is expected to house 19,000 IDPs. FH has completed construction of 110 showers and 110 latrines in addition to providing four 10,000-liter water tanks and tap stands ahead of the camp’s occupation.

FH’s approach to the design and build of the shower/latrine combinations was gender-specific. This decision was guided by the evident need for women and girls to be able to use the facilities safely, avoiding sexual assault, which has been reported within the ongoing conflict in the area. FH has also prioritized women in distribution of food and non-food items, with a focus on vulnerable populations like widows, orphans and female-headed households.

Trisha Okenge, FH’s Ethiopia Country Director, said “The need that Sebacare 4 will fulfill for IDPs cannot be understated. It’s our top priority to ensure the safety of all those we come into contact with - and there’s a clear need for gender-specific sanitation facilities. We’re happy to play a part in protecting the women and girls impacted by this crisis.”

FH’s approach to community development and disaster intervention is holistic by nature. FH’s work in Tigray is wider in scope than the opening of Sebacare 4 and has been ongoing for the past three years. FH’s present and planned initiatives in Tigray include food aid efforts to more than 560,000 people; shelter- and wash-related NFI distributions; seed and fertilizer distributions; and work in sexual and reproductive health, gender-based violence response and prevention, and psychosocial support for women and girls.

###

Media Contact

Yulu Public Relations

fh@yulupr.com

About Food for the Hungry

Food for the Hungry (FH) is a Christian humanitarian organization ending all forms of human poverty by providing life-changing development programs, disaster relief, and advocacy. For 50 years, FH has been working to respond to human suffering and graduate communities from extreme poverty into selfsustainability within a decade. By creating context-specific solutions in education, agriculture, health, livelihood, clean water, and disaster risk reduction, the nonprofit focuses on transformational development, investing in children as the key to lift entire communities out of poverty. With 98% of staff working in their country of origin, FH works side by side with local leaders, churches, and families to implement innovative solutions. The organization currently serves more than 5.3 million people in over 20 countries worldwide. For more information, follow FH on Instagram and Twitter, or visit www.fh.org