Ethiopia + 6 more
Flow Monitoring Survey (FMS) Quarterly Dashboard October - December 2020 | Publication: 17 March 2021
This dashboard compiles flow monitoring survey (FMS) data collected in Djibouti, Ethiopia and Somalia between October and December 2020, and provides an analysis of migrants’ demographic and socio-economic profiles, including education and employment backgrounds; reasons for leaving their country of origin or habitual residence; future travel intentions; awareness of the COVID-19 outbreak; and challenges faced as a result of it. In addition, the revised FMS form has also been enhanced with labour mobility and human development (LHD) indicators with a particular focus on the migrants’ highest level of education achieved and main subject areas, their labour status before migration, as well as the impact of COVID-19 on remittances.
