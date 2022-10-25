Flow Monitoring Dashboard - Ethiopia (September 2022)

In September 2022, a total of 28,983 movements were observed across five of Ethiopia's flow monitoring points (FMPs). This represents an 11% increase in daily average movements in comparison with August 2022 when an average of 871 movements per day were observed.

Outgoing movements during September have continued to be higher (82.1%) than incoming movements (17.9%). A total of 23,781 outgoing movements were observed of which 9,379 (39.4%) were heading towards Saudi Arabia, 3,590 (15.1%) were going to Djibouti, 1,774 (7.5%) were travelling towards Kenya, 1,637 (6.9%) to Somalia, 1,348 (5.7%) intended to reach the United Arab Emirates, 1,318 (5.5%) headed to Yemen, and 887 (3.7%) to Sudan while remaining movements were travelling to several Southern Africa, Middle Eastern, European and North American countries.

At the same time, 5,202 incoming movements were observed, of which 1,985 (38.2%) had originated from Sudan, while 1,684 (32.4%) came from Djibouti, 773 (14.9%) from Kenya, 484 (9.3%) movements from Somalia, 237 (4.6%) from Yemen and the remaining from United Republic of Tanzania, South Sudan, Uganda and Saudi Arabia. Almost all of these were Ethiopian nationals who were likely returning home.