Flow Monitoring Dashboard - Ethiopia (October 2020)

OVERVIEW

In October 2020, a total of 11,217 movements were observed across Ethiopia’s five flow monitoring points (FMPs). This represents a 4% increase in daily average movement in comparison with September 2020 when an average of 347 movements per day were observed. However, the average daily movements tracked in October are still 4% less than movements tracked in February 2020 (376), which was prior to the emergence of the first confirmed COVID-19 case in Ethiopia in March 2020. Nevertheless, the movements have returned to levels observed during the earlier part of the year, before they were impacted by measures taken to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the region. It should be noted that data collected at Humera Flow Monitoring Point in Tigray region could not be included due to conflict and the absence of internet and mobile services, thus affecting the total number of movements for this month.

Following the steady increase in movements, outgoing movements during October have continued to be significantly higher (73%) than incoming movements (27%). The percentage of outgoing versus incoming movements have returned to proportions observed before the first COVID-19 case was confirmed in Ethiopia. A total of 8,207 outgoing movements were observed of which 4,318 (53%) were going to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, 1,665 (20%) intended to go to Djibouti and 930 (11%) were going to Somalia. On the other hand, 3,010 incoming movements were observed, of which 1,628 (54%) had originated from Sudan. All of these were Ethiopian nationals who were likely returning home.