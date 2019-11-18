Flow Monitoring Dashboard - Ethiopia (October 2019)

OVERVIEW

In October 2019, a total of 10,554 movements were observed across Ethiopia’s five flow monitoring points (FMPs). This represents a 3% increase in comparison with September 2019 when 10,208 movements were observed. A total of 7,792 movements leaving Ethiopia were observed, of which 4,305 were going to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). 2,762 individuals were entering Ethiopia, of which 1,908 were observed coming from Sudan

For incoming movements, bus/truck was the most often cited means of transportation with 78.7% responses, while 13% travelled by taxis or cars, 5.9% traveled on foot, 1.6% traveled by boat and less than 1% used other means of transport. Similarly, most outgoing movements relied on buses or trucks (72.4%), while 9.8% used taxis or cars and 9.3% took place by train. 6% of the movements took place on foot, and the remaining 2.4% used other means of transport.

The majority of the observed population was male (70%), while 30% was females. 9% of those moving were children, out of which three quarters were boys.