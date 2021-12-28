Flow Monitoring Dashboard - Ethiopia (November 2021)

OVERVIEW

In November 2021, a total of 16,619 movements were observed across five of Ethiopia's flow monitoring points (FMPs). It should be noted that data collection at Humera FMP in Tigray region did not take place due to security and access constraints, thus affecting the total number of movements for the month. This represents a 20.7% increase in daily average movements in comparison with October 2021 when an average of 459 movements per day were observed.

Following the increase in movements this month, outgoing movements during November have continued to be higher than ever (86.8%) than incoming movements (13.2%). A total of 14,431 outgoing movements were observed of which 6,099 (42.3%) were heading towards Saudi Arabia, 2,272 (15.7%) were going to Kenya, 2,238 (15.5%) were travelling towards Djibouti, 945 (6.5%) to South Africa, 501 (3.5%) intended to reach the United Arab Emirates, and 350 (2.4%) headed to Qatar.

At the same time, 2,188 incoming movements were observed, of which 776 (35.5%) had originated from Djibouti, while 709 (32.4%) came from Kenya, 354 (16.2%) from Sudan, 217 (9.9%) movements from Yemen, and the remaining 132 (6.0%) from Somalia. Almost all of these were Ethiopian nationals who were likely returning home. The number of incoming movements from Sudan into Ethiopia has continued to decline by more than 85.0% (from 2,429 to 354) for the fifth month in a row after a steady increase since the outbreak of the Northern Ethiopia Crisis between November 2020 and June 2021.