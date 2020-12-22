Flow Monitoring Dashboard - Ethiopia (November 2020)

OVERVIEW

In November 2020, a total of 10,799 movements were observed across Ethiopia’s five flow monitoring points (FMPs) whereby outgoing movements have continued to be significantly higher (74%) than incoming movements (26%). The percentage of outgoing versus incoming movements have returned to proportions observed before the first COVID-19 case was confirmed in Ethiopia.

A total of 8,034 outgoing movements were observed of which 4,172 (52%) were going to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, 1,675 (21%) intended to go to Djibouti and 524 (7%) were going to South Africa. On the other hand, 2,765 incoming movements were observed, of which 1,879 (68%) had originated from Sudan. All of these were Ethiopian nationals who were returning home through the Metema Flow Monitoring Point in Amhara region and many were likely in Sudan due to the Northern Ethiopia Crisis. It should be noted that data collected at Humera Flow Monitoring Point in Tigray region could not be included due to conflict and the absence of internet and mobile services, thus affecting the total number of movements for this month.