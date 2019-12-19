Flow Monitoring Dashboard - Ethiopia (November 2019)

In November 2019, a total of 9,989 movements were observed across Ethiopia’s five flow monitoring points (FMPs). This represents a 5% decrease in comparison with October 2019 when 10,554 movements were observed. A total of 7,161 movements were observed leaving Ethiopia, of which 3,965 were going to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). 2,828 individuals were entering Ethiopia, of which 2,042 were observed coming from Sudan.

For incoming movements, bus/truck was the most often cited means of transportation with 79.4% responses, while 12.3% travelled by taxis or cars, 4.9% traveled on foot, 1.4% traveled by boat, 1.2% traveled by motorbikes and less than 1% used other means of transport. Similarly, most outgoing movements relied on buses or trucks (71.4%), while 9.5% used taxis or cars and 9% took place by train. 7.7% of the movements took place on foot, 1.3% utilized motorbikes and the remaining 1% used other means of transport.

The majority of the observed population was male (69%), while 31% was females. 8% of those moving were children, out of which almost three quarters were boys