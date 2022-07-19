Flow Monitoring Dashboard - Ethiopia (May 2022)

In May 2022, a total of 26,920 movements were observed across five of Ethiopia's flow monitoring points (FMPs). This represents a 2% decrease in daily average movements in comparison with April 2022 when an average of 889 movements per day were observed.

Outgoing movements during May have continued to be higher (84.5%) than incoming movements (15.5%). A total of 22,760 outgoing movements were observed of which 11,592 (50.9%) were heading towards Saudi Arabia, 2,495 (11%) were going to Djibouti, 2,449 (10.8%) were travelling towards Kenya, 1,496 (6.6%) to Somalia, 1,233 (5.4%) intended to reach South Africa, 774 (3.4%) headed to Sudan, and 665 (2.9%) to the United Arab Emirates. The remaining outgoing movements were travelling to several Middle Eastern, European and North American countries.

At the same time, 4,160 incoming movements were observed, of which 1,817 (43.7%) had originated from Djibouti, while 988 (23.8%) came from Sudan, 639 (15.4%) from Kenya, 435 (10.5%) movements from Somalia, 256 (6.2%) from Yemen and the remaining from Saudi Arabia, Uganda, Zambia and South Sudan. Almost all of these were Ethiopian nationals (94.6%) who were likely returning home.