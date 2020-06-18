Flow Monitoring Dashboard - Ethiopia (May 2020)

In May 2020, a total of 3,049 movements were observed across Ethiopia’s five flow monitoring points (FMPs). This represents a 53% decrease in daily average movement in comparison with April 2020 when an average of 209 movements per day were observed. The average daily movement has been impacted by measures taken to contain the spread of CoVID-19 in the region. It has gone down from 376 average daily movement in February to 247 in March, 209 in April and 98 during May 2020. A total of 1,168 movements were observed leaving Ethiopia, of which 474 (41%) were going to Somalia. 1,881 move-ments were entering Ethiopia, of which 892 (47%) were observed coming from Djibouti.