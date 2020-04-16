Flow Monitoring Dashboard - Ethiopia (March 2020)

OVERVIEW

In March 2020, a total of 7,648 movements were observed across Ethiopia’s five flow monitoring points (FMPs). This represents a 34% decrease in daily average movement in comparison with February 2020 when an average of 376 movements per day were observed. The average daily movement has been impacted by measures taken following the emergence of CoVID-19 in the region (see the illustration below).

A total of 5,285 movements were observed leaving Ethiopia, of which 2,583 (49%) were going to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). 2,363 movements were entering Ethiopia, of which 1,782 (75%) were observed coming from Sudan. For incoming movements, bus/truck was the most often cited means of transportation with 72.3% responses, 12.6% traveled on foot, while 9.3% travelled by taxis or cars, 2.4% traveled by boat, 3.1% motorbike and 0.3% used other means of transport. Similarly, most outgoing movements relied on buses or trucks (57.4%), while 12.8% took place by train and 12.6% of the movements took place on foot. 10.7% used taxis or cars, 2.0% utilized motorbikes and the remaining 4.4% used other means of transport. The majority of the observed population was male (71%), while 29% was female. 8% of those moving were children, out of which close to three quarters were boys