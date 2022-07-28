Flow Monitoring Dashboard - Ethiopia (June 2022)

In June 2022, a total of 24,058 movements were observed across five of Ethiopia's flow monitoring points (FMPs)*. This represents an 8% decrease in daily average movements in comparison with May 2022 when an average of 868 movements per day were observed.

Outgoing movements during June have continued to be higher (84.2%) than incoming movements (15.8%). A total of 20,265 outgoing movements were observed of which 9,895 (48.8%) were heading towards Saudi Arabia, 2,688 (13.3%) were going to Djibouti, 2,115(10.4%) were travelling towards Kenya, 1,478 (7.3%) to Somalia, 764 (3.8%) intended to reach Sudan, 637 (3.1%) headed to Yemen, 576 (2.8%) to South Africa and 576 (2.8%) to the United Arab Emirates while remaining movements were travelling to several Middle Eastern, European and North American countries.

At the same time, 3,793 incoming movements were observed, of which 1,367 (36%) had originated from Djibouti, while 1,011(26.7%) came from Sudan, 672 (17.7%) from Kenya, 519 (13.7%) movements from Somalia, 201(5.3%) from Yemen and the remaining from South Sudan, United Republic of Tanzania, Sweden, Zambia and Uganda. Almost all of these were Ethiopian nationals who were likely returning home.