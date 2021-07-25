Flow Monitoring Dashboard - Ethiopia (June 2021)

OVERVIEW

In June 2021, a total of 20,053 movements were observed across Ethiopia’s five flow monitoring points (FMPs). Following the steady increase in movements this month, outgoing movements during June have continued to be higher than ever (76.5%) than incoming movements (23.5%). The percentage of outgoing versus incoming movements have continued to climb above the proportions observed before the first COVID-19 case was confirmed in Ethiopia.

A total of 15,336 outgoing movements were observed of which 7,234 (47.2%) were heading towards the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, 2,231 (14.5%) were travelling towards Kenya, 2,047 (13.3%) were going to Djibouti, 772 (5.0%) to South Africa, 536 (3.5%) to United Arab Emirates, 441 (2.9%) intended to reach Somalia and 409 (2.7%) headed to Sudan.

At the same time 4,717 incoming movements were observed, of which 2,429 (51.5%) had originated from Sudan, while 949 (20.1%) and 664 (14.1%) movements came from Djibouti and Kenya respectively. Almost all of these were Ethiopian nationals who were likely returning home. The number of incoming movements into Ethiopia from Sudan has kept increasing since the outbreak of the Northern Ethiopia Crisis from 2,022 inflows movements in December 2020, to 2,429 inflow movements in June 2021.