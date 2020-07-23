Flow Monitoring Dashboard - Ethiopia (June 2020)

In June 2020, a total of 6,525 movements were observed across Ethiopia’s five flow monitoring points (FMPs). This represents a 122% increase in daily average movement in comparison with May 2020 when an average of 98 movements per day were observed. The average daily movement has been impacted by measures taken to contain the spread of CoVID-19 in the region. It has gone down from 376 average daily movements in February to 247 in March, to 209 in April, and to 98 in May. However, the average daily movement increased to 218 in June 2020. A total of 3,401 outgoing movements were observed of which 1,089 (32%) were going to Somalia and 1,084 (31.9%) were destined for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. 3,124 incoming movements were observed, of which 1,640 (52.5%) originated from Djibouti.