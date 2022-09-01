Flow Monitoring Dashboard - Ethiopia (July 2022)

In July 2022, a total of 24,297 movements were observed across five of Ethiopia's flow monitoring points (FMPs). This represents a 2% decrease in daily average movements in comparison with June 2022 when an average of 802 movements per day were observed.

Outgoing movements during July have continued to be higher (84.1%) than incoming movements (15.9%). A total of 20,429 outgoing movements were observed of which 10,317 (50.5%) were heading towards Saudi Arabia, 3,041 (14.9%) were going to Djibouti, 1,812 (8.9%) were travelling towards Kenya, 1,642 (8%) to Somalia, 889 (4.4%) intended to reach Yemen, 563 (2.8%) headed to the United Arab Emirates, and 482 (2.4%) to South Africa while remaining movements were travelling to several Middle Eastern, European and North American countries.

At the same time, 3,868 incoming movements were observed, of which 1,261 (32.6%) originated from Djibouti, while 949 (24.5%) came from Kenya, 806 (20.8%) from Somalia, 684 (17.7%) movements from Sudan, 152 (3.9%) from Yemen and the remaining from United Republic of Tanzania and South Sudan. Almost all of these were Ethiopian nationals who were likely returning home.