Flow Monitoring Dashboard - Ethiopia (July 2021)

In July 2021, a total of 22,046** movements were observed across Ethiopia’s five flow monitoring points (FMPs). Following the steady increase in movements this month, outgoing movements during June have continued to be higher than ever (86.6%) than incoming movements (13.4%). The percentage of outgoing versus incoming movements have continued to climb above the proportions observed before the first COVID-19 case was confirmed in Ethiopia.

A total of 19,090 outgoing movements were observed of which 9,405 (49.3%) were heading towards the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, 2,613 (13.7%) were travelling towards Djibouti, 1,092 (5.7%) were going to Kenya, 1,050 (5.5%) to United Arab Emirates, 990 (5.2%) to Sudan, 723 (3.8%) intended to reach South Africa and 528 (2.8%) headed to Qatar. At the same time 2,956 incoming movements were observed, of which 1,168 (39.5%) had originated from Djibouti, while 893 (30.2%) came from Sudan, 386 (13.1%) movements from Yemen, 333 (11.3%) from Kenya and 144 (4.9%) from Somalia. Almost all of these were Ethiopian nationals who were likely returning home. There has been a steady increase of incoming movements from Sudan into Ethiopia since the outbreak of the Northern Ethiopia Crisis between November 2020 and June 2021. However, the number of incoming movements from Sudan declined by more than 50% (from 2,429 to 893) for the first time in July 2021.