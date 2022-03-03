Flow Monitoring Dashboard - Ethiopia (January 2022)

OVERVIEW

In January 2022, a total of 19,525 movements were observed across five of Ethiopia's flow monitoring points (FMPs). It should be noted that data collection at Humera Flow Monitoring Point in Tigray region did not take place due to security and access constraints, thus affecting the total number of movements for the month. This represents an 8% increase in daily average movements in comparison with December 2022 when an average of 582 movements per day were observed.

Outgoing movements during January have continued to be higher (85.3%) than incoming movements (14.7%). A total of 16,652 outgoing movements were observed of which 7,291 (43.8%) were heading towards Saudi Arabia, 2,668 (16.0%) were going to Kenya, 2,637 (15.8%) were travelling towards Djibouti, 940 (5.6%) to South Africa, 762 (4.6%) intended to reach Somalia and 513 (3.1%) headed to the United Arab Emirates while remaining movements were travelling to several Middle Eastern, European and North American countries.

At the same time, 2,873 incoming movements were observed, of which 1,040 (36.2%) had originated from Djibouti, while 765 (26.6%) came from Kenya, 626 (21.8%) from Sudan, 377 (13.1%) movements from Somalia, 62 (2.2%) from Yemen and the remaining from Saudi Arabia and South Sudan. Almost all of these were Ethiopian nationals who were likely returning home.