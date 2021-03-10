Flow Monitoring Dashboard - Ethiopia (January 2021)

In January 2021, a total of 17,316 movements were observed across Ethiopia’s five flow monitoring points (FMPs) whereby outgoing movements during January have continued to be significantly higher (77%) than incoming movements (23%). The percentage of outgoing versus incoming movements have climbed above the proportions observed before the first COVID-19 case was confirmed in Ethiopia. A total of 13,416 outgoing movements were observed of which 6,610 (49%) were going to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, 2,311 (17%) intended to go to Djibouti, 1,899 (14%) were going to Kenya, 771 (6%) to Yemen and 762 (6%) headed to South Africa.

On the other hand, 3,900 incoming movements were observed, of which 2,643 (68%) had originated from Sudan while 545 (14%) and 516 (13%) came from Kenya and Djibouti respectively. Almost all of these were Ethiopian nationals who were likely returning home. The number of incoming movements into Ethiopia from Sudan has increased since the outbreak of the Northern Ethiopia Crisis by an average of 10% in the past two months compared to the number of incoming movements observed prior to the crisis.