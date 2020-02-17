Flow Monitoring Dashboard - Ethiopia (January 2020)

OVERVIEW

In January 2020, a total of 11,137 movements were observed across Ethiopia’s five flow monitoring points (FMPs). This represents a 7% increase in daily average movement in comparison with December 2019 when an average of 336 movements per day were observed. A total of 7,904 movements were observed leaving Ethiopia, of which 4,383 were going to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). 3,233 movements were entering Ethiopia, of which 2,505 were observed coming from Sudan.

For incoming movements, bus/truck was the most often cited means of transportation with 81.9% responses, while 9.9% travelled by taxis or cars, 6.1% traveled on foot, 1.6% traveled by boat, and less than 1% used other means of transport. Similarly, most outgoing movements relied on buses or trucks (69.5%), while 13.2% took place by train and 9.2% used taxis or cars. 6.6% of the movements took place on foot, 1.1% utilized motorbikes and the remaining 0.3% used other means of transport.

The majority of the observed population was male (69%), while 31% was female. 8% of those moving were children, out of which close to three quarters were boys