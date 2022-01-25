Flow Monitoring Dashboard - Ethiopia (December 2021)

In December 2021, a total of 18,049 movements were observed across five of Ethiopia's flow monitoring points (FMPs). It should be noted that data collection at Humera FMP in Tigray region did not take place due to security and access constraints, thus affecting the total number of movements for the month. This represents a 5.1% increase in daily average movements in comparison with November 2021 when an average of 554 movements per day were observed.

Outgoing movements during December have continued to be higher than ever (87.2%) than incoming movements (12.8%). A total of 15,743 outgoing movements were observed of which 6,250 (39.7%) were heading towards Saudi Arabia, 2,903 (18.4%) were going to Kenya, 2,422 (15.4%) were travelling towards Djibouti, 943 (6.0%) to South Africa, 630 (4.0%) intended to reach Somalia and 606 (3.8%) headed to the United Arab Emirates.

At the same time, 2,306 incoming movements were observed, of which 780 (33.8%) had originated from Djibouti, while 615 (26.7%) came from Kenya, 397 (17.2%) from Somalia, 297 (12.9%) movements from Sudan, 216 from Yemen (9.4%) and the remaining migrant travelled from Uganda. Almost all of these were Ethiopian nationals who were likely returning home.