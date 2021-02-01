Flow Monitoring Dashboard - Ethiopia (December 2020)

OVERVIEW

In December 2020, a total of 14,984 movements were observed across Ethiopia’s five flow monitoring points (FMPs) whereby outgoing movements have continued to be significantly higher (77%) than incoming movements (23%). The percentage of outgoing versus incoming movements have returned to proportions observed before the first COVID-19 case was confirmed in Ethiopia in March 2020.

A total of 11,602 outgoing movements were observed of which 4,890 (42%) were going to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, 2,058 (18%) intended to go to Djibouti, 1,720 (15%) were going to Kenya and 907 (8%) headed to South Africa. On the other hand, 3,382 incoming movements were observed, of which 2,022 (60%) had originated from Sudan. Almost all of these were Ethiopian nationals who were likely returning home. Since the outbreak of the Northern Ethiopia Crisis, the number of inflows through Metema Flow Monitoring Point in Amhara region has increased from 1,636 inflow movements in October to 1,885 inflow movements in November and 2,065 inflow movements in December. It should be noted that data collection at Humera FMP in Tigray region could not take place due to conflict.