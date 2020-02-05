Flow Monitoring Dashboard - Ethiopia (December 2019)

In December 2019, a total of 10,410 movements were observed across Ethiopia’s five flow monitoring points (FMPs). This represents a 4% increase in comparison with November 2019 when 9,989 movements were observed. A total of 7,245 movements were observed leaving Ethiopia, of which 4,043 were going to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). 3,165 individuals were entering Ethiopia, of which 2,332 were observed coming from Sudan.

For incoming movements, bus/truck was the most often cited means of transportation with 70.7% responses, while 13.9% traveled on foot, 13.4% travelled by taxis or cars, 1.3% traveled by boat, and less than 1% used other means of transport. Similarly, most outgoing movements relied on buses or trucks (73.7%), while 10.3% used taxis or cars and 9% took place by train. 4.4% of the movements took place on foot, 1.1% utiized motorbikes and the remaining 1.6% used other means of transport.

The majority of the observed population was male (67%), while 33% was females. 8% of those moving were children, out of which three quarters were boys