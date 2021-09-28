Flow Monitoring Dashboard - Ethiopia (August 2021)

In August 2021, a total of 23,724 movements were observed across five of Ethiopia's flow monitoring points (FMPs). It should be noted that data collection at Humera Flow Monitoring Point in Tigray region did not take place due to security and access constraints, thus affecting the total number of movements for the month. This represents a 7.6% increase in daily average movement in comparison with July 2021 when an average of 711 movements per day were observed.

Following the steady increase in movements this month, outgoing movements during August have continued to be higher than ever (85.0%) than incoming movements (15.0%). The percentage of outgoing versus incoming movements has continued to climb even above the proportions obser ved prior to the outbreak of COVID-19 in Ethiopia. A total of 20,169 outgoing movements were observed of which 9,105 (45.4%) were heading towards the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, 3,025 (15%) were going to Kenya, 2,428 (12%) were travelling towards Djibouti, 1,165 (5.8%) to South Africa, 893 (4.2%) intended to reach the United Arab Emirates, and 493 (2.4%) headed to Qatar.