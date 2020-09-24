Flow Monitoring Dashboard - Ethiopia (August 2020)

In August 2020, a total of 7,349 movements were observed across Ethiopia’s five flow monitoring points (FMPs). This represents a 9% increase in daily average movements in comparison with June 2020 when an average of 218 movements per day were observed. However, this is still 37% lower than the average daily movement in February, which is prior to the emergence of the first confirmed COVID-19 case in Ethiopia in March 2020. A total of 5,418 outgoing movements were observed of which 2,659 (49%) were going to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and 1,108 (20%) intended to go to Somalia. 1,931 incoming movements were observed, of which 971 (50%) originated from Djibouti.