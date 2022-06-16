Flow Monitoring Dashboard - Ethiopia (April 2022)

In April 2022, a total of 26,668 movements were observed across five of Ethiopia's flow monitoring points (FMPs). This represents a 25% increase in daily average movements in comparison with March 2022 when an average of 711 movements per day were observed.

Outgoing movements during April have continued to be higher (86.4%) than incoming movements (13.6%). A total of 23,036 outgoing movements were observed of which 10,677 (46.3%) were heading towards Saudi Arabia, 3,260 (14.2%) were going to Kenya, 2,350 (10.2%) were travelling towards Djibouti, 2,047 (8.9%) to Somalia, 1,404 (6.1%) intended to reach South Africa, 837 (3.6%) headed to the United Arab Emirates, and 630 (2.7%) to Sudan while remaining movements were travelling to several Middle Eastern, European and North American countries.

At the same time, 3,632 incoming movements were observed, of which 963 (26.5%) had originated from Djibouti, while 912 (25.1%) came from Sudan, 905 (24.9%) from Somalia, 691 (19%) movements from Kenya, 156 (4.3%) from Yemen and the remaining from Saudi Arabia and Zambia. Almost all of these were Ethiopian nationals who were likely returning home.