Flow Monitoring Dashboard - Ethiopia (April 2020)

OVERVIEW

In April 2020, a total of 5,431 movements were observed across Ethiopia’s five flow monitoring points (FMPs). This represents a 15% decrease in daily average movement in comparison with March 2020 when an average of 247 movements per day were observed. The average daily movement has been impacted by measures taken to contain the spread of CoVID-19 in the region (see the illustration below).

For the first time in 27 months of flow monitoring data collection, the incoming movements (78%) are significantly higher than outgoing movements (22%). A total of 1,199 movements were observed leaving Ethiopia, of which 719 (60%) were going to Somalia. 4,232 movements were entering Ethiopia, of which 1,558 (37%) were observed coming from Sudan. The majority of the observed population was male (78%), while 22% was female. 6% of those moving were children, out of which close to three quarters were boys.