Floods in East Africa: EU provides initial emergency assistance

The EU has mobilised €3 million in emergency assistance to countries in East Africa that have been hit by heavy rainfall over the past weeks, triggering devastating landslides and floods.

“In a region that is already battling the effects of a serious locust infestation and the coronavirus pandemic, these floods are adding to the hardships experienced by many vulnerable communities. EU aid will get essentials to those most in need,” said Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarčič.

Funding will be supporting aid organisations in Ethiopia (€850,000), Kenya (€500,000), Somalia (€1.4 million) and Uganda (€250,000) and provide shelter material, clean water, food, hygiene kits and access to basic health assistance.

More than 900,000 people have had to seek shelter elsewhere because of the floods in these four countries alone.

The EU is already supporting humanitarian projects helping the most vulnerable people in the region affected by conflict, food insecurity, epidemics and natural disasters.

Publication date 29/05/2020