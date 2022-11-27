Flash update #7 - UNHCR Northern Ethiopia Emergency Situation, 24 November 2022

Recent developments

Core relief items were dispatched to Tigray. Three UNHCR trucks carrying medicines, shelter kits, clothes and soaps that left Addis Ababa for Tigray (via Semera) arrived in Mekelle on 19 November, the first convoy since August 2022 . In addition, Core Relief Items (CRI) for 50,000 families were dispatched from Addis Ababa to Tigray. On 22 November, four additional UNHCR trucks carrying shelter kits, soap and clothes arrived in Shire having entered Tigray through the Gondar (Amhara) –Mai Tsebri (Tigray) route.As this report was going to publish, another thirteen UNHCR trucks with medicine, kitchen sets, soap, clothes, jerry cans and mosquito nets are enroute to Tigray; seven for Mekelle and six for Shire.This came following the signing of the“TheDeclaration of the Senior Commanders on the Modalities for the Implementation of the Agreement for Lasting Peace Through a Permanent Cessation of Hostilities,”on 12 November. The agreement includes four elements, includingthe Permanent Cessation of Hostilities, Disarmament of Tigray Armed Combatants, Protection of Civilians and Delivery of Humanitarian Aid.The situation in Tigray remains calm as humanitarian agencies begin to gain access to some of the areas that had been inaccessible for the past three months. On 17 November, UNHCR teams in Shire conducted joint assessment missions with other agencies to Sheraro and Mai Tsebri. The team were briefed on the dire situation on the ground and the urgent need for food, water, medicines, and core relief items. UNHCRand partners are organizing the resumption of activities in these areas.On 16 November, fifteen WFP trucks carrying food aid entered Tigray through Gondar in Amhara for the first time since June 2021. WFP also dispatched the United Nations Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS) as a test flight with no passengers on board which landed in Shire. UNHCR was also able to relocate the rest of the Eritrean refugees from Mai Ani and Adi Harush camps in Tigray to Alemwach refugee settlement in Amhara; a total of 7,080 individuals were transferred. The Alemwachsite now hosts 22,286 refugees. Shelter, core relief items and food have been provided for all refugees.On 23 November, the Chief Executive Officer of Ethiopian Airlines Group announced that “preparation is underway to resume regular flights to Tigray Region”, which will play an “important role in facilitating delivery of humanitarian aid”. He mentioned that Mekelle and Shire airports are in good condition to resume flights.

UNHCR response

During the reporting period, UNHCR’s together with UNDSS and other agencies, undertook an assessment mission in Mekelle operating areas, including Maichew, Abi Adi and Adigrat. Preliminary results of the mission show that the areas are accessible and UNHCR Field Offices have not been vandalised or looted. According to the mission report, there are 158,000 IDPs who have not received any assistance from the humanitarian community. UNHCRis mobilizing resources and partners to respond to IDPs in these areas. Registration is ongoing in Mekelle by the city administration, and they have reportedly registered 300,670 new IDPs in the seven sub-cities of Mekelle.On 18-19 November, in Shire, UNHCR conducted a joint mission to Sheraro with government officials from Ministry ofWater Resources andthe International Rescue Committee(IRC)to understand the humanitarian situation in two IDP sites. The mission observed that IDPs are in dire need of humanitarian assistance. Some facilities like water tanks, solar streetlights were found damaged and or looted. A joint mission was also conducted to Mai Tsebri with partners Medical Teams International (MTI), IRC and government officials from Ministry of Water Resources. The team visited IDP sites, refugee camps as well as UNHCR offices.The UNHCR offices were found ransacked with some items looted and damaged.