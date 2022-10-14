Flash update #4 - UNHCR Northern Ethiopia Emergency Situation, 12 October 2022

The overall security situation in Tigray remains highly volatile with continuous air raids and shelling, resulting in civilian casualties. Significant new displacements have been observed in Mekelle operating areas with 4,000 IDPs reported in Adigrat by the local authorities. In the past week, due to the shelling in Sheraro, 70 refugees who were previously living in Shimelba moved to Shire and have requested UNHCR to transfer them to the camps in Mai Tsebri. In Amhara, the situation is calm on certain fronts, however, fighting has been reported in North Wollo at the border with Tigray region. A government led return exercise has commenced where some 81,000 IDPs who were displaced in Mersa are being assisted to return to their places of origin. In Afar, the overall security situation remains fluid and unpredictable. UN movements are still restricted in Megale, Barhale, Dallol and Koneba woredas. Semera and Logia administrative authorities have imposed a night-time curfew in both locations.

The African-Union mediated peace talks between the Ethiopian government and the Tigray regional government scheduled to take place in South Africa on 8 October were postponed. According to reports, “logistical issues were partly to blame for the delay” and that “the format of the talks had not been agreed upon.” No new date has been set for the resumption of the talks.

On 10 October, Ethiopia’s President Sahle-Work Zewde reportedly “reaffirmed commitment of the Government of Ethiopia to peaceful resolution of the conflict in the northern part of the country.” Speaking in Parliament, the President said “Government of Ethiopia is still committed to peaceful resolution of the conflict in the north through the AU-led negotiation. But the Government will take corrective measures if the other side is not ready for peaceful alternatives.”

On 5 October, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) suspended road movements from Mekelle to Semera for security reasons. No further details were shared. However, MOFA informed UN agencies that UNHAS flights would be able to resume allowing staff rotation from Mekelle to Addis Ababa. UNHAS flights successfully resumed on 8 October with 35 UN and INGO staff, including 9 UNHCR personnel, departing from Mekelle to Addis Ababa. Rotation flights continued on 10 October with UNHCR’s Principal Situation Coordinator flying into Mekelle and 8 UNHCR staff flying out of Mekelle to Addis Ababa. Another humanitarian flight also took place on 12 October.