Flash update #3 - UNHCR Northern Ethiopia Emergency Situation, 28 September 2022

ETHIOPIA

The renewed fighting in northern Ethiopia is having serious impacts for refugees and existing internally displaced populations. The general security situation remains complex as fighting continues on multiple fronts across the three regions of Tigray, Amhara and Afar. Humanitarian needs are on the increase as new internal displacement have been reported in all three regions.

Recent developments

Due to the volatile security situation throughout Tigray including the increase in airstrikes, UNHCR field missions were suspended until further notice during the week of 26 September, also following an announcement from the Ethiopian government that aid organizations should refrain from working in areas where the government is taking ‘preventive measures.’ UNDSS is following up with the government and aims to issue information on areas where movements can continue as normal without pre-approval.

UN missions are also restricted in certain areas of the Amhara and Afar regions. The UNHAS flight to Mekelle from Addis is still not operational leading to a complete lack of cash flow into the operation, which affects UNHCR’s response on the ground, and has also affected staff rotations in and out of Tigray.

UNHCR response

The renewed fighting has led to a very dynamic displacement situation and we have at different points in the last month lost access to several refugee camps and IDP sites, while simultaneously responding to new displacements in all 3 regions of Tigray, Amhara and Afar. In Tigray, despite the severe shortages again of cash and fuel, prior to 27 September, UNHCR together with sister agencies and partners were delivering protection and assistance to the extent possible in line with UN security advisories. In early September, authorities in Shire advised humanitarian agencies to suspend all movements from and to Mai Tsebri town and the two Eritrean refugee camps Mai Aini and Adi Harush due to the worsening security situation in the area. However, despite the volatile security situation, UNHCR and WFP were eventually able to travel to Mai Tsebri to conduct the general food distribution for the month of September from 23-24 September. In total, 9,800 refugees (5,922 in Mai Aini and 3,878 in Adi Harush) received monthly food rations. Refugees also received one month of laundry soap supplies and additional CRIs distribution.

There are reports of some 210,000 new IDPs in the north-west around Shire. Their situation remains dire as they have been trapped in a conflict zone without food, water, relief items and shelter for several weeks. Assessment have found many unaccompanied and separated children (UASC), elderly, persons with chronic illnesses and women-headed families. UNHCR is taking the lead in emergency shelter response and Core Relief Items (CRIs) for the new IDPs. Other agencies are providing additional household items and WASH and water treatment supplies.

On 23 September, UNHCR distributed selected Core Relief Items (CRIs) to meet the needs of 2,000 children who had been living on the streets and have been relocated from Mekelle city to El Shadai Relief Development Association Center. Blankets, sleeping mats, kitchen sets, and buckets were provided to the Center to accommodate these children for temporary stay, until they are reunited with their families. Since our last update two weeks ago, UNHCR’s partner Innovative Humanitarian Solution (HIS) reached 2,887 IDPs living in 8 IDP sites in Mekelle through awareness raising sessions on protection and other well-being issues. The sessions covered PSEA, COVID-19 prevention, personal hygiene and sanitation, environmental sanitation, and the importance of protection desk and protection activities implemented by UNHCR.

Earlier this month, the Protection Cluster in Shire area of operation conducted a protection assessment mission to two new displacement areas of Zelazile and Kalawilo, where most of the IDPs were displaced for the second time, coming from Shiraro. Protection response priorities include awareness raising on gender-based violence, assistance to pregnant and lactating mothers and persons with disabilities, mental health and psychosocial support needs, distribution of dignity kits for women and girls, and urgent support for unaccompanied and separated children.