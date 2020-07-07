Financial Services Market Assessment: Dollo Ado and Bokolmayo Refugee Camps Somali Regional State, Ethiopia

Executive summary

The Dollo Ado and Bokolmanyo districts of the Somali regional state of Ethiopia are host to over 160,000 refugees, located in five camps and adjacent host communities. The area, which borders Somalia and Kenya, is predominantly rural and underdeveloped. The principle sources of livelihood for both the refugee and host community are characterized by pastoralism, agro-pastoralism, and small-scale retail businesses. Refugees and host community populations share common religious, cultural, and linguistic heritage and live peacefully alongside each other.

Refugees rely primarily on humanitarian relief. The refugee caseload is managed and supported by local authorities, together with international governmental/UN and local and international non-governmental (NGO) organizations. In addition to the provision of basic services, such as registration, protection, camp management and coordination, food and non-food items, health care, and supplementary nutrition, various livelihood projects are implemented to promote income-generating and self-reliance opportunities. These interventions aim to transform the lives of refugees and host communities through investments in agriculture, livestock, financial services, education, energy, and environment sectors. Financial inclusion plays an important role in poverty reduction. Due to the remoteness of the Dollo Ado and Bokolmanyo refugee camps, most refugee and host community populations lack access to financial services. Despite the nascent development of the financial services sector, access to financial services remains critically low. Only less than 1 percent of the refugee adult population have access to loan services, whereas the corresponding numbers for savings services are higher at nearly 7 percent.

This assessment finds that, although there is high demand for loans from various business groups in the camps, this demand is currently underserved by the existing formal financial institutions. The donorfunded Dedebit microfinance program, launched in 2017, is the first initiative to offer loans for refugees and host communities, whereas Somali Microfinance, Oromia International Bank, and the Ethiopian Commercial Bank only have a few loan clients. In a more flexible form, NGOs operating in the area have recently supported the creation of informal village savings and loan associations (VSLAs), to help refugees and their host communities pool their savings and gain financial confidence before reaching out to formal financial institutions. In addition, people also engage in similar self-help savings and credit groups, and informal financial mechanisms, such as borrowing from family, friends, traders, wholesalers, and input suppliers.

This study shows that the financial services sector is at an early stage of development in Dollo Ado and Bokolmanyo. The first commercial bank, the Commercial Bank of Ethiopia, was established in Dollo Ado town in 2012 and in Bokolmanyo in 2019. The second commercial bank, the Oromia International Bank, opened a branch office in Melkadida in 2019. In addition, with the support of UNHCR, the first microfinance institution, the Dedebit MFI, opened branches in the Dollo Ado and Bokolmanyo refugee camps in 2017 and was followed by the opening of the Somali Microfinance Institution in Dollo Ado in 2018 and in Bokolmanyo in 2020.

By analyzing local supply and demand, together with the existing financial rules and regulations, this study finds that the demand for financial services in Dollo Ado and Bokolmanyo is high and that the current supply of financial products and banking services are not sufficient to meet the market demand in an affordable and accessible manner. Demand for loans from the farmers, livestock groups such as milk sellers, meat sellers, livestock traders, as well as the retail shops in the camps is critically underserved by the existing conventional banks and microfinance institutions operating in the area. There is a substantial gap in providing loans to the recently launched large-scale agriculture cooperatives under UNHCR’s livelihoods program funded by the IKEA Foundation. More generally, a lack of adequate access to credit has hampered efforts to promote financial sustainability amongst refugees and host communities who are engaged in farming, livestock production, renewable energy production, Prosopis charcoal briquette production, or gum and incense retail cooperatives. There is a market opportunity for both the existing financial service providers, as well as any new financial institution that wishes to invest in the area.

Despite the limited availability of financial services in the refugee camps, this assessment finds that the current financial inclusion programs implemented by a variety of international organizations have had positive social and economic impacts on the lives of refugee and host communities. A UNHCR-funded microfinance program run by Dedebit microfinance institution has allowed a selected number of refugee and host community retail businesses to access in-kind loans and boost their business activities. Similarly, access to savings and digital banking provided by Somali MFI, Ethiopian Commercial Bank, and the Oromia International Bank have allowed refugees and host communities to deposit their incomes, process salary payments, or transfer money for commercial or family purposes.

The analysis reveals that there are potential opportunities for investors and donors to improve the sustainability of the local economy. The camps are located in a strategic area bordering Somalia and Kenya, and its market value is estimated to be worth over US$33 million annually. The financial services sector is unsaturated, and there is potential for further investment in this sector. There is a sizeable refugee population, with a young workforce that is supported by the donor community to establish businesses and access financial services to promote business sustainability in the area. The local government supports development projects in the agriculture and livestock sectors, and the underlying telecommunication infrastructure that would support business operations already exists in the area.

Notable investments in the agriculture sector by UNHCR and the IKEA Foundation has led to the creation of concrete canals, modern irrigation technology, and legal cooperatives registered under the Ethiopian government’s cooperative laws. Similar investments in the livestock sector, Prosopis charcoal production, renewable energy, and Somali gum/incense have also created market demand for financial services.

This assessment also finds that there are various challenges that may undermine investment potential in the financial services sector. These include the remoteness of the area, the modest purchasing power of the refugee and host community clientele, high unemployment rates, natural hazards, such as seasonal flooding and drought, and the lack of physical collateral available to refugees. Evidence on the ground shows that, despite these challenges, multiple financial service providers have opened branches in both Dollo Ado and Bokolmanyo districts and are in the process of expanding their services.

The refugee proclamation of 2019 grants more rights for refugees for better social and economic integration, which would potentially allow refugees in Dollo Ado and Bokolmanyo to own assets and be provided with residence cards. The Ethiopian government has also launched a national financial inclusion strategy in 2017, which promotes access to financial services of the local population. These developments, coupled with market opportunities, have influenced the private sector to initiate services in both districts of Dollo Ado and Bokolmanyo, albeit at a modest level. To improve the market system, the government’s development plans envisage the construction of a paved road from Negelle to Dollo Ado town, and the realization of this project will have a significant impact on business connectivity, employment creation, and further development of the financial services sector in the area.