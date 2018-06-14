Fighting Malnutrition in Ethiopia Through Mobile Health and Nutrition Teams

Consecutive seasons of drought have disrupted livelihoods and negatively affected food security and nutrition conditions across Ethiopia. By March 2018, the Government of Ethiopia and UN estimated that nearly 7.9 million people required emergency food assistance, including 1.8 million people in the country’s Somali Region. Drought has displaced thousands of people in Somali, impeding access to basic services.

With Fiscal Year 2017 assistance from USAID’s Office of U.S. Foreign Disaster Assistance (USAID/OFDA), the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF)—in partnership with the Somali regional government and nongovernmental organizations—is deploying Mobile Health and Nutrition Teams (MHNTs) to provide essential health and nutrition services to vulnerable populations, including in Somali. MHNTs travel throughout the region to conduct acute malnutrition screenings, provide routine immunizations and basic health care services, promote health education, and support patient referrals when necessary.

USAID/OFDA also supports UNICEF to manage severe acute malnutrition (SAM) cases and distribute critical therapeutic nutrition products to children throughout Somali.

These programs made a difference to two-year old Hudeife, who was visibly malnourished when his mother brought him to a MHNT clinic. Lethargic, uninterested in food, and with a mid-upper arm circumference of just 100 millimeters, the MHNT assessed that Hudeife was experiencing SAM and referred him for immediate, in-patient care at a health center in Somali’s Gashamo town. After two weeks of intensive care, including therapeutic milk feedings, Hudeife’s condition stabilized, and he was transferred to an outpatient therapeutic program near his family’s home. With followup visits and continued specialized nutrition product and vitamin distributions, Hudeife fully recovered.

During 2017, nearly 50 MHNTs operating in Ethiopia’s Afar and Somali regions reached an estimated 483,700 people with life-saving health and nutrition services.

