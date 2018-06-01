01 Jun 2018

Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia National Disaster Risk Management Commission, Early Warning and Emergency Response Directorate Flood Alert #3 - June 2018

Report
from Government of Ethiopia, UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 31 May 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (504.08 KB)

INTRODUCTION

In April 2018, the NDRMC-led multi-sector National Flood Task Force issued the first Flood Alert based on the National Meteorology Agency (NMA) Mid-Season Forecast for the belg/gu/ganna season (April to May 2018). Subsequently, on 20 May, the National Flood Task Force updated and issued a second Flood Alert based on the monthly NMA weather update for the month of May 2018 which indicates a geographic shift in rainfall from the southeastern parts of Ethiopia (Somali region) towards the western, central and some parts of northern Ethiopia including southern Oromia, some parts of SNNPR, Amhara, Gambella, Afar and Tigray during the month of May 2018.

On 29 May, the NMA issued a new weather forecast for the 2018 kiremt season indicating that many areas of northern, northeastern, central, western, southwestern, eastern and adjoining rift valleys are expected to receive dominantly above normal rainfall. In addition, southern highlands and southern Ethiopia are likely to receive normal to above normal rainfall activity, while normal rainfall activity is expected over pocket areas of northwestern Ethiopia. It is also likely that occasional heavy rainfall may inundate low-lying areas in and around river basins.

The Flood Alert has therefore been revised for the third time to provide updated information on the probable weather condition for the 2018 kiremt season and identify areas likely to be affected in the country to prompt timely mitigation, preparedness and response measures. The Alert will be further updated based on revisions in the NMA forecast and changes in the situation on the ground. The Alert will also form the basis for preparations of the contingency plan as required.

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs:

To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.