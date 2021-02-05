Ethiopia + 1 more

Fast tracking fall armyworm management and response

Activities implemented:

  • Trained FFS facilitators and extension staff on FAW management practices – exceeding the original target of 80 staff.
  • Coordinated season-long FAW learning and the testing and evaluation of FAW control methods in FFS groups across the two countries – 42 groups in Ethiopia and 21 in Kenya.
  • Organized experience-sharing events and developed impact documentation.
  • Contributed to the development and launch of PlantVillage Nuru – an application that uses a digital assistant to help farmers diagnose crop disease in the field, without an Internet connection.
  • Supported the development, roll out and uptake of the improved FAW Monitoring and Early Warning System (FAMEWS) mobile application (FAMEWS V3), which included the integration of PlantVillage Nuru.
  • Conducted training on the FAMEWS V3 application for 45 instructors, with an estimated reach of 5 000 farmers.

