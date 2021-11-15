FAO–China South-South Cooperation Programme support to FAO’s global action on the control of the desert locust (OSRO/GLO/016/CPR)

Objective: To curb the spread of the desert locust by sharing and applying, through South-South Triangular Cooperation, new, effective and low-cost technologies, techniques and proved solutions.

Key partners:

• Ethiopia: Ministry of Agriculture.

• Islamic Republic of Iran: Plant Protection Organization of the Ministry of Agriculture Jahad.

• Kenya: Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Cooperatives.

• Pakistan: Department of Plant Protection, Ministry of Food Security and Research.

• Uganda: Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries.

Beneficiaries reached: Desert locust-affected farmers, agropastoralists and pastoralists and national authorities responsible for desert locust surveillance and control.