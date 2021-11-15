Ethiopia + 4 more
FAO–China South-South Cooperation Programme support to FAO’s global action on the control of the desert locust (OSRO/GLO/016/CPR)
Attachments
Objective: To curb the spread of the desert locust by sharing and applying, through South-South Triangular Cooperation, new, effective and low-cost technologies, techniques and proved solutions.
Key partners:
• Ethiopia: Ministry of Agriculture.
• Islamic Republic of Iran: Plant Protection Organization of the Ministry of Agriculture Jahad.
• Kenya: Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Cooperatives.
• Pakistan: Department of Plant Protection, Ministry of Food Security and Research.
• Uganda: Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries.
Beneficiaries reached: Desert locust-affected farmers, agropastoralists and pastoralists and national authorities responsible for desert locust surveillance and control.