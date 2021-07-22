Famine Review of the IPC Acute Food Insecurity Analysis: Conclusions and Recommendations for Tigray Region, Ethiopia

Overview of the process

Following a breakdown in consensus on the latest IPC Acute Food Insecurity analysis findings on Ethiopia's Tigray region (see report here), on July 10th, 2021, the IPC Global Steering Committee activated the Famine Review Committee (FRC). The Famine Review focused on (i) assessing the plausibility of the IPC classification in the areas at Risk of Famine; and, (ii) considering newly available information, providing the FRC's perspective on the acute food insecurity situation going forward. The FRC, composed of five independent international food security, nutrition and mortality experts, conducted the review from July 10th to 19th, 2021.

On this page, you will find the report on the Famine Review findings as well as the Report on the findings of the IPC Acute Food Insecurity Analysis conducted in May 2021 by the IPC Analysis Team in Ethiopia.

Famine Review: Key Findings

Considering the evidence available at the time of the analysis, the FRC concluded that the IPC classification conducted by the country IPC Analysis Team is plausible, with regards to both the severity and magnitude of the acute food insecurity situation. Although the data does not support a Famine classification, there is clear evidence to support the Analysis Team findings that roughly 400,000 people are acutely food insecure in IPC Phase 5 (Catastrophe) between July and September 2021. This is in addition to the four million people in Crisis or Emergency (IPC Phase 3 or 4) located in Tigray region and neighbouring zones of Amhara and Afar regions.

Going forward, the FRC estimated a medium to high Risk of Famine in three out of four scenarios described in the report, including in the short-term (July - September) in the worst-case scenario. The FRC highlighted that, whether or not an actual Famine classification is determined is, in many ways, besides the point, given the already evident extreme human suffering and humanitarian needs. According to the FRC, this crisis is clearly caused by human actions and human decisions and can be prevented with effective negotiation and commitments to peaceful reconciliation.

While this report focused on assessing the Risk of Famine in the Tigray region, the FRC recognises that the situation is also dire in the surrounding areas analysed by the IPC Analysis Team, and that there are food insecure populations in other parts of Ethiopia.

This report lays out a series of recommendations to policy and political decision-makers, humanitarian stakeholders and to the country IPC Technical Working Group, with a focus on preventing Famine.\ Download the report