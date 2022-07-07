Fact Sheet: Borena Zone Drought Rapid Need Assessment Dubluk and Elwaye District of Borena, Ethiopia

Recommendation for inclusive response

Early response and intervention is expected from all humanitarian actors, Disaster Response Management offices (DRM), national and local government to save lives of drought affected older people, people with disability and their families.

Scale up water rationing and rehabilitation of water sources to meet increased demand of water rehabilitation schemes to sustainably supply water in drought affected area.

Provide cash assistance for older people to restore the livelihood of the drought affected households.

Develop integrated program with cash for work, access to food, savings and loans associations and small business grant.

Identify and ensure availability of affordable and appropriate food item in local markets.