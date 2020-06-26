Evaluation of the Ikea Foundation Livelihoods and Energy Projects among Somali Refugees and Host Communities in Ethiopia

Executive Summary

Purpose and Overview:

• The purpose of this baseline performance evaluation is to establish a benchmark early in Phase 3 (2019-2022) of IKEA Foundation’s energy and livelihood investment from which to evaluate both the results of participation in UNHCR-supported cooperatives, as well as the functionality, and future viability and expansion, of the cooperatives. It is called ‘baseline’ because the continued investment has shifted focus during this phase on cooperative formalisation and capacity building.

• The Livelihood Project provides business development support to all cooperatives, including energy; included in this study are 40 total cooperatives. It will rely on the previous phases’ investments that have built hard assets in the five camps: Melkadida, Kobe, Bokolmanyo, Heleweyn, Buramino.

The five types of agricultural cooperatives (i.e., farming and livestock-related) include: Milk, Meatselling, Livestock traders, Community Animal Health Workers (CAHW), and farming/agriculture.

The three types of energy-related cooperatives are Solar, Firewood, and the one new Cookstoves, which begins production in 2020.

• This baseline performance evaluation was independently conducted by Technical Assistance to NonGovernmental Organizations (TANGO) International and local partner Green Professional Service, employing a mixed-methods design. Refugee survey quantitative data collected by the Oxford Refugee Studies Centre (RSC) impact evaluation in November 2019 are used, including 424 members of Farming and Meat-selling cooperatives (186 male/238 female). To create a more complete baseline dataset, TANGO extended the survey to include a census of eight energy cooperatives (Firewood, Solar, Cookstove) comprised of 149 active refugee members (47 male/102 female). TANGO collected primary qualitative data comprised of 38 Cooperative Capacity Assessments through semi-structured cooperative leader interviews; and key informant interviews with four implementing partner (IP) staff. The desk review included over 80 project documents and related literature. The key evaluation questions for the evaluation series relate to the relevance and responsiveness of project design and implementation, the effectiveness of the projects, and the factors contributing to results.