Evaluating System-level change and impact: Findings from the evaluation of the Seizing the Moment project in Ethiopia

Key take aways

• The project was instrumental in leading the first-ever National Gender Policy in Ethiopia, and the Ministry of Women, Children and Youth adopting gender transformative approaches across its activities.

• The project enabled Ministry staff to reflect on how gender norms affect their own attitudes, lives and their work, leading to changes in work practices and significant impacts on their work with communities.

• The project institutionalized gender transformative approaches across the Ministry, creating a Gender Levelling Tool with integrated Gender Responsible Budgeting to support policy and programs.

• The project guided a context analysis and HR assessment which facilitated a more gender inclusive organizational culture and workplace within the Ministry of Women, Children and Youth