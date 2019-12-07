EU strengthens cooperation with Ethiopia

On the occasion of her first official visit outside Europe, the new President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, announced today in Addis Ababa a significant boost to the EU's cooperation with Ethiopia.

European Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen, said: “Ethiopia has given hope to a whole Continent and beyond, showing that peace with one's neighbours, for the good of the people, is possible, when there is courage and vision. I am here today to show the European Union's full commitment to supporting Ethiopia and its people on their future path.”

The announcement comes as President von der Leyen and Commissioner for International Partnerships Jutta Urpilainen met with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed in Addis Ababa.

European Commissioner for International Partnerships, Jutta Urpilainen, added: “Ethiopia plays a central role in promoting stability and economic integration in East Africa, building on the historic opportunity provided by last year's peace agreement with Eritrea. Today's announcements reinforce the EU's commitment to supporting Ethiopia in achieving the ambitious political, social and democratic transition that will not only transform the lives of Ethiopians but inspire change across the region.”

The€170 million package aims to support the country's reforms and includes:

€100 million for key economic reforms in the transport and logistic sectors; to boost regional competitiveness and facilitate Ethiopia's trade and economic cooperation with neighbouring countries.

€50 million to support the Government of Ethiopia's Health Transformation Plan for three additional years (2020-2022). This programme aims to reduce inequalities, improve the quality of health facilities and reduce the financial barriers people face to access essential services.

€10 million to support accountability and transparency during the 2020 elections in Ethiopia. This programme specifically aims at strengthening the technical and administrative capacity of the National Electoral Board of Ethiopia, as well as its engagement with political parties, civil society and media. Germany will also add €10 million to this programme, bringing the overall support for it to €20 million.

€10 million to improve the business climate in the country. As part of the Africa-Europe Alliance for sustainable investment and jobs, the EU is promoting private investment and supporting trade creation, economic integration and value chain development in partner countries, including Ethiopia.

Background

Ethiopia is a key partner for the EU in the region. It has taken a leading role in promoting economic integration, peace and stability in East Africa, whilst implementing an ambitious national reform agenda.

The EU's development cooperation with Ethiopia is one of the largest in Africa and in the world – amounting to €815 million for the period 2014-2020. Moreover, the country is also one of the major beneficiaries of the EU Emergency Trust Fund for Africa – over €271.5 million for 2015-2019.

