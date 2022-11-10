EU donates €31.5 million (1,7 Billion ETB) to UNICEF to restore essential health services in conflict-affected areas in Ethiopia

Addis Ababa, 10 November 2022 - The European Union (EU), through its partnership with UNICEF, has granted €31.5 million (nearly 1.7 billion Ethiopian Birr) to restore and strengthen health services and systems to improve the lives of women and children living in conflict-impacted regions in Ethiopia.

H.E. Roland Kobia, Ambassador of the European Union to Ethiopia said: “War not only has a tragic human toll, but it also has a devastating impact on health systems overall. Now with peace being built, we can work better to help all Ethiopians, and notably women and children, who have missed out on essential health services due to the disruption of services and the damage and destruction of health facilities. Therefore, this funding will help rehabilitate and strengthen health systems to restore health gains in conflict-affected areas. The EU is committed to support women and children’s fundamental right to health.”

In northern Ethiopia, as a result of the conflict, over 3,000 health facilities are non-functional and nearly 700,000 children have missed out on routine vaccinations.

“This generous funding from the EU comes at a crucial time,” said Dr. Dereje Duguma, Ethiopia’s State Minister of Health. “This support will ensure equitable delivery of health services and will be strongly linked to the Government’s ‘Optimising the Health Extension Programme’. We look forward to working closely with UNICEF so that families can lead healthy lives.”

The grant will also include the scaling up of services for survivors of gender-based violence which will enable them to overcome the trauma they have endured and to rebuild their lives.

“UNICEF is extremely grateful to the EU for this contribution,” said Gianfranco Rotigliano, UNICEF Representative in Ethiopia. “Children are the innocent victims in any conflict and their rights are often denied. The restoration of health systems and protection services will go a long way in helping women and children, especially girls, get the health services they deserve so they can prosper and develop.”

Overall, this funding will benefit nearly 2 million women, men, adolescents, and children in Afar, Amhara, Oromia, Tigray and SNNP regions.

